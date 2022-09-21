Man, 30, jailed for stealing pumping machine in Osun

A magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State capital, has sentenced a 30-year-old man, Hammed Azeez, to one year imprisonment for stealing a pumping machine from an hotel. Azeez was convicted and sentenced by Magistrate Daramola on a three-count charge.

The convict was dragged before the court on April 10, 2022 alongside one Adekunle Joshua (36) on a three- count charge bordering on conspiracy, felony and stealing.

Police Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Fagboyingbo Abiodun had told the court that the convict committed the offence on April, 6 at about 3:04am at Ideal Nest Hotel, Osogbo.

He further explained that the convict stole four Pumping Machines worth seven hundred and five thousand (N705,000.00) property of Ideal Nest Hotel and sold the items to one Adekunle Joshua.

He stressed that Joshua bought the items from Azeez knowing full well that it was stolen. According to him, the offence contravened Section 516, 390(9) and 427 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Volume 2 Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2022.

The duo pleaded not guilty on the day of arraignment to the three count and were granted bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties each, while the case was adjourned. Handling down his verdict, the Presiding Magistrate discharged Adekunle Joshua on count 1 and found Azeez guilty on count 2.

