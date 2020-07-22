Metro & Crime

Man, 31, bags nine years imprisonment for rape of seven-year-old minor in Edo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Igarra, headquarter of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, has sentenced a 31-year-old man, Mr. Sunday Akpeji, to nine years in the correctional center without an option of fine after being found guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl. He is to serve his term at the Auchi Correctional Centre.
Akpeji, a security guard at the house of his victim was sentenced on a one-count charge of unlawfully defiling the minor.
Magistrate Nosa Musoe, said that all the evidences tendered in court were sufficient to convict the accused.
He said: “The prosecutor’s evidence is overwhelming and l hereby fine the defendant guilty, charge and convict him as followed
“I sentence the defendant to nine years in prison with hard labour without any option of a fine.”
The Prosecutor, Obeze Samuel, told the court that the convict committed the offence on August 19 at night, at Ufa Quarters along Enwan/Ososo Road in Igarra.

