Man, 31, defiles four-year-old in Anambra

Police in Anambra State have arrested a 31-yearold man, Sunday Enyim, for allegedly defiling a fouryear- old girl. Enyim was arrested by the police operatives attached to CPS Awka at Oruana village, Amawbia in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The police said in a statement that the suspect had on July 11, 2020 allegedly defiled a four-year-old girl in his room. The statement reads in part: “The detectives visited the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination where penetration was confirmed. “Following this development, the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, has also directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Awka for a discreet investigation after which the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.” The police also enjoined members of the public, particularly parents and guardians, to be watchful over their children and wards.

