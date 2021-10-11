Man, 32, allegedly defiles neighbour’s 13 year-old old daughter

A 32 year-old man, Sunday Ukeme has been arrested for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s 13 year-old daughter at Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State. The suspect, who is said to be a married man, was arrested by police detectives attached to the Akodo Police Station.

The incident allegedly happened in Idaso town, Ibeju Lekki on September 20, at about 9:30pm after the suspect’s wife left for vigil in one of the churches in the neighbourhood.

The Lagos State Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement yesterday said, the victim’s mother had kept her in the custody of the suspect’s wife,

One Mary Sunday when she (victim’s mother) travelled out of the town for three weeks. According to the victim’s mother who reported the case at the police station, when she returned from the journey the victim reported to her that she was defiled by the suspect.

Ajisebutu said consequent upon the report lodged at the Police Station on October 4, detectives immediately arrested the suspect. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime.

He, however, pleaded for mercy, blaming his shameful, immoral and criminal act on the influence of alcohol.“The victim has since been taken to the hospital for medical attention

Like this: Like Loading...