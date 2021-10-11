Metro & Crime

Man, 32, allegedly defiles neighbour’s 13 year-old old daughter

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

A 32 year-old man, Sunday Ukeme has been arrested for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s 13 year-old daughter at Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State. The suspect, who is said to be a married man, was arrested by police detectives attached to the Akodo Police Station.

 

The incident allegedly happened in Idaso town, Ibeju Lekki on September 20, at about 9:30pm after the suspect’s wife left for vigil in one of the churches in the neighbourhood.

 

The Lagos State Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement yesterday said, the victim’s mother had kept her in the custody of the suspect’s wife,

One Mary Sunday when she (victim’s mother) travelled out of the town for three weeks. According to the victim’s mother who reported the case at the police station, when she returned from the journey the victim reported to her that she was defiled by the suspect.

 

Ajisebutu said consequent upon the report lodged at the Police Station on October 4, detectives immediately arrested the suspect. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime.

 

He, however, pleaded for mercy, blaming his shameful, immoral and criminal act on the influence of alcohol.“The victim has since been taken to the hospital for medical attention

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

EFCC classifies Lekki hotbed of cybercrime, arrests 402 in 3 months

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has described the Lekki axis of Lagos as the new hub of internet-related fraud. Data from the investigation activities of the Lagos Command of the EFCC, for the second quarter of 2021, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, indicates that Lekki District is […]
Metro & Crime

Man defiles nine-year-old girl in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

…another steals 26 generators A 35-year-old farmer, Kelvin Abugu, has been arrested by the police in Ondo State for allegedly defiling a nine-yearold girl. The suspect was nabbed following the discovery of blood stains on the pants of the minor by her mother. This was as a 26-year-old man, Opeyemi, was paraded for allegedly stealing […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill Obiano’s aide on security

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Assailants on Sunday stormed the residence of Mr Azubuike Ekwegbalu, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on Security, leaving him dead after allegedly stabbing him with a kitchen knife. It was learnt the incident occurred early hours of the day at his residence at the Commissioners’ Quarters Awka, a high brow area for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica