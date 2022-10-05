Man, 33, arrested in Ekiti for stealing church offering

…as police parade 20 suspected criminals

A 33-year-old man, Akindele Olufemi has been arrested by Ekiti State Police Command for allegedly stealing the sum of N620,115 offering belonging to a church in Osun State.

Three other suspected criminals were also arrested for alleged fake kidnapping and for trying to collect a sum of N5 million ransom under false pretence and 16 others were found culpable for various crimes that bordered on kidnapping, stealing, burglary cattle rustling and robbery in the state.

Parading the suspects at the Police Rapid Response Squad’s office in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, the Command’s spokesman, DSP Sunday Abutu, said Olufemi, was intercepted by the police at Igbara Odo Ekiti, after perpetrating the act at the Christ Apostopilc Church’s Campground, Ikeji Arakeji, in Osun State.

Abutu said; “On September 16, 2022 at about 04:30am, the Command’s operatives, while on stop and search along Igbara-Odo – Akure road, intercepted one Akindele Olufemi, and was found with a school bag loaded with different denominations of naira notes.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed that he travelled all the way from Iropara-Ekiti to Christ Apostolic Church Camp ground, Ikeji, Arakeji, Osun State to steal the cash sum of N620,115 from the church’s offering vault .

“The suspect further revealed that he was employed as a security guard of the Church sometimes ago before he voluntarily resigned.” Also, Abutu paraded one Sunday Abah, Adejoh Friday and Simeon Ojodomo, for alleged kidnapping after receiving a complaint from one Omoniyi Taiwo of Kajola Street, Ikere-Ekiti on September 3, 2022, around 4pm about alleged kidnap of Ameh Sunday, who was working in his site at Ikere-Ekiti.

Abutu revealed that the complainant recounted that the kidnappers were demanding for a sum of N5 million ransom from him. “Upon receipt of the information, a team of the RRS operatives swung into action and arrested the purported victim in his hideout at Ikere-Ekiti on 16th September, 2022”.

In the same vein, Abutu paraded one Usman Mohammed over alleged involvement in various kidnapping operations in the state, and had confessed that his gang members kidnapped one Omoboade Adesina in her farm at Ago Aduloju/ Aso Ayegunle road, Ado-Ekiti on April 22, 2022.

Abutu also paraded one Oke Timilehin, a member of a notorious cult group after the police operatives raided llupeju Avenue Area of Ado Ekiti, for allegedly shooting dead one Babatunde Bunmi.

