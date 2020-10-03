Man, 33, says: My 19 children are my future wealth

A stomach after surgery 33-year-old father of 19 children has disclosed that he still wants more children, because he considers them to be a source of wealth in future. Kukat Kamartum from Riong’o village, Tiaty sub-county in Baringo, Kenya has three wives, who live together in his homestead which also serves as a home for his over 100 sheep and goats.

Speaking during an interview with local newspaper which has since went viral on social media after it was shared by a Twitter user with the handle @eng_mogokoti, Kamartum said he would continue having more children in order to increase his chances of becoming rich in the future. He said: “If you have more children you become richer.

If for instance, you have 10 girls then you will get at least 10 to 15 cows per girl, there are also four camels per girl, totaling to 40, that is wealth. I want to have as many children as I can. For those who would want to go to school, we will pray for God’s grace.”

Kamartum’s three wives said they were not aware of existence and use of contraceptives or family planning measures that could help to regulate the number of children they have. “We do not know about family planning. We have never heard about it,” said Kamartum’s first wife.

