Man, 33, says: My 19 children are my future wealth

A stomach after surgery 33-year-old father of 19 children has disclosed that he still wants more children, because he considers them to be a source of wealth in future. Kukat Kamartum from Riong’o village, Tiaty sub-county in Baringo, Kenya has three wives, who live together in his homestead which also serves as a home for his over 100 sheep and goats.

Speaking during an interview with local newspaper which has since went viral on social media after it was shared by a Twitter user with the handle @eng_mogokoti, Kamartum said he would continue having more children in order to increase his chances of becoming rich in the future. He said: “If you have more children you become richer.

If for instance, you have 10 girls then you will get at least 10 to 15 cows per girl, there are also four camels per girl, totaling to 40, that is wealth. I want to have as many children as I can. For those who would want to go to school, we will pray for God’s grace.”

Kamartum’s three wives said they were not aware of existence and use of contraceptives or family planning measures that could help to regulate the number of children they have. “We do not know about family planning. We have never heard about it,” said Kamartum’s first wife.

Ibinabo Fiberesima opens up on mental state

Nollywood actress Ibinabo Fiberesima has opens up on mental state she underwent surgery during the Coronavirus pandemic. The mother of five in a recent interview disclosed that she had been in England before the COVID- 19 pandemic started and that when it started, it took an additional toll on her ill health. Ibinabo said she […]
JUST IN: Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman, dies of cancer aged 43

  US actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing Black Panther in the hit Marvel superhero franchise, has died of cancer aged 43. He died at home in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side, a statement posted on social media said. Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago but […]
Former Glee star, Naya Rivera, presumed dead

*Police say body may never be found Former Glee star Naya Rivera is presumed dead after emergency teams said the effort to find her has now been classed as a “search and recovery operation”. The actress was reported missing on Wednesday after disappearing during a boating trip on Lake Piru in California with her four-year-old son Josey […]

