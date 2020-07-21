Metro & Crime

Man, 35, jailed for life for raping two-year-old

An Abeokuta High Court on Tuesday sentenced a 35-year-old man Adekunle Olalere to life imprisonment for raping a two-year-old girl.
Olalere, who resides at no 18, Bashorun Street off Unity Road Olowotedo in Mowe, Ogun State, was convicted on one-count of defilement.
Delivering judgment, Justice Abiodun Akinyemi held that the evidence presented before the court by the prosecution was tenable and found the convict guilty as charged.
“Based on the evidence, I find and hold that the defendant, had sexual intercourse with the child and guilty as charged,” he said.
Akinyemi sentenced Olalere to life imprisonment, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
The prosecution counsel, Mrs Oluyemisi Aruleba, the Assistant Chief State Counsel, had told the court during trial that the convict committed the offence on March 22, 2017 at No 18, Bashorun Street off Unity Road, Olowotedo area in Mowe area of Ogun.
Aruleba, said the victim’s mother was a neighbour to the convict.
The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 32 of the Child Right Laws of Ogun 2006.

