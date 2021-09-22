Man, 39, arrested for defiling 5-year-old stepdaughter

Men of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), popularly called Amotekun Corps, yesterday paraded three suspected ritualists for their alleged involvement in the killing and beheading of a septuagenarian, Mr. Adeniyi Adebisi Samuel, in Ibadan, the state capital.

The suspects: Ismail Muraina, Mashud Olanrewaju and Olalekan Akande, who were paraded at the Amotekun Corps Headquarters, Dandaru Area of Mokola Ibadan, confessed to have conspired and committed the crime for ritual purpose. Speaking with journalists, one of the suspects, Ismail Muraina, said,

“I was contacted by Mashud Olarewaju to get him a human head and that he needed it for money rituals. He gave me N35,000 to get it for him, and I contacted Ifa. I gave Ifa the money, and he took me to one Babaibaji at Bode Market, but the man couldn’t get the head for us with the money we had at hand.

The next thing that I saw the following day was that Ifa just brought a man; he had already hypnotized him, as the man didn’t know what he was doing. He ordered us to follow him to his house where we slaughtered the man.”

Mashud Olarewaju also confessed to be part of the ritual syndicate, as he said: “I’m the one that gave them the money for human head. I wanted to use it for money rituals.

I was called when the guy brought the Baba that we killed. I was asked to hold the legs of the man and the man was slaughtered in his room, and I was given the head. After I took the head home, I burnt it to ashes with the intention of using it for money- making ritu-als.

Here is the ashes of the burnt head which I wanted to use to better my life,” he confessed. The suspected ritualists who killed the man with his knife said, said he killed the man with a knife, he said he is 27 years old, “I’m Olalekan Akande, popularly known as “Ogunpo”,

I’m a herbalist. I was contacted by this Alfa who briefed me everything about the matter that his friend needed a human head. He told me that they had already contacted one person and also gave the person money, but I was eventually given N15, 000 and I promised to get it for them. “I took them to where I normally get it at Bode Herbal Market at Molete, but the man couldn’t get us one because we didn’t have enough money.

So, I decided to get it for them.

