News

Man, 39, arrested for defiling 5-year-old stepdaughter

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Men of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), popularly called Amotekun Corps, yesterday paraded three suspected ritualists for their alleged involvement in the killing and beheading of a septuagenarian, Mr. Adeniyi Adebisi Samuel, in Ibadan, the state capital.

 

The suspects: Ismail Muraina, Mashud Olanrewaju and Olalekan Akande, who were paraded at the Amotekun Corps Headquarters, Dandaru Area of Mokola Ibadan, confessed to have conspired and committed the crime for ritual purpose. Speaking with journalists, one of the suspects, Ismail Muraina, said,

 

“I was contacted by Mashud Olarewaju to get him a human head and that he needed it for money rituals. He gave me N35,000 to get it for him, and I contacted Ifa. I gave Ifa the money, and he took me to one  Babaibaji at Bode Market, but the man couldn’t get the head for us with the money we had at hand.

 

The next thing that I saw the following day was that Ifa just brought a man; he had already hypnotized him, as the man didn’t know what he was doing. He ordered us to follow him to his house where we slaughtered the man.”

 

Mashud Olarewaju also confessed to be part of the ritual syndicate, as he said: “I’m the one that gave them the money for human head. I wanted to use it for money rituals.

 

I was called when the guy brought the Baba that we killed. I was asked to hold the legs of the man and the man was slaughtered in his room, and I was given the head. After I took the head home, I burnt it to ashes with the intention of using it for money- making ritu-als.

 

Here is the ashes of the burnt head which I wanted to use to better my life,” he confessed. The suspected ritualists who killed the man with his knife said, said he killed the man with a knife, he said he is 27 years old, “I’m Olalekan Akande, popularly known as “Ogunpo”,

 

I’m a herbalist. I was contacted by this Alfa who briefed me everything about the matter that his friend needed a human head. He told me that they had already contacted one person and also gave the person money, but I was eventually given N15, 000 and I promised to get it for them. “I took them to where I normally get it at Bode Herbal Market at Molete, but the man couldn’t get us one because we didn’t have enough money.

 

So, I decided to get it for them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Obesity raises risk for premature heart disease death

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

More Australians and Americans are dying from cardiovascular disease attributable to excess weight, particularly in younger people, according to new research. The researchers from the University of Melbourne in Australia, have therefore warned that this trend would continue without concerted government action that promotes behaviour change. The findings of the new study are published in […]
News

Paradise Foreshore Estate launches in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Paradise Foreshore Estate, an urban living redefined property has launched in Lagos providing a pristine waterfront living experience for people who value security, comfort, serenity and impeccable smart home designs. At a launch ceremony in Lagos attended by the crème de la crème in the Nigerian real estate sector and beyond, Paradise Foreshore Estate located […]
News

Coronavirus: Media to be barred from Trump election nomination

Posted on Author Reporter

  The US Republican Party’s vote to nominate its presidential candidate this month will be held in private, without press in attendance. A Republican National Convention spokeswoman gave coronavirus health guidelines as the reason, the Associated Press reports. Delegates are due to gather in North Carolina to formally renominate President Donald Trump. The 336 delegates […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica