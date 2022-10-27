Man, 40 arrested for raping teenage step daughter in Ogun

A 40-year-old man, Taofeek Sulaiman has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly raping his 13-year-old step daughter (name withheld).

The suspect was arrested on Monday in the Owode Yewa area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Thursday, said the suspect was arrested following a complaint by the mother of the victim.

According to Oyeyemi, the victim’s mother told the police at the Owode Yewa Divisional Headquarters that she got married to the suspect after the demise of her husband who happened to be the father of the victim.

She stated further that, her daughter informed her that the suspect who is now her husband had been having sex with her since the October 14, 2022 and that the suspect had been threatening to kill her if she report to anyone.

“Upon the report, the DPO of Owode Yewa Division, CSP Muhammed S. Baba, detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy stepfather was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime, but blamed it all on devil’s handiwork.

“The victim was taken to Idiroko General Hospital by the police for medical attention,” Oyeyemi said.

He added that, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect be transferred to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.

