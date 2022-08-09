Metro & Crime

Man, 42, accused of killing 3 persons in Osun, remanded in prison

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

An Osogbo Chief Magistrate’s Court has ordered a 42-year-old man, Taiwo Olaniyi to be remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre for allegedly murdering three women.

The defendant was arraigned on four count-charge of bordering on murder, conspiracy among others.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector John Idoko accused the defendant with others at large of killing two women, Rasidat Mufutau, Anifowose Basirat, and a man Abdulrahaman Afolabi on June 28, this year at about 5:40am at Ofatedo, Ido-Osun, Osun State.

Idoko said the alleged offences contravened Section 324 and 319(1), of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol.Il Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The Magistrate, O.A Daramola, did not take his plea of the defendant due to the gravity of the offence alleged to have been committed.

She, however, remanded the accused person in the Ilesa Correctional Centre while waiting pending legal advice from the Ministry of Justice.

The case was adjourned till November 1, 2022 for mention.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Troops kill over 30 terrorists during raid in Borno

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

T he joint troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) carrying out onslaughts on terrorists’ enclaves in the North East have reportedly killed over 30 terrorists following a raid.   The spokesman for the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday said the raid was part of intensified operations […]
Metro & Crime

MSSN berates PFN over call for rejection of Sharia

Posted on Author Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has berated the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), over warning issued to the Nigerian Senate through its President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, against the introduction and practices of Sharia Law in the South West. The MSSN in a statement jointly signed by its B-Zone Amir, Qaasim Babatunde Odedeji, […]
Metro & Crime

Bayelsa women in governance agitate for 50% affirmative action

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Bayelsa State women in politics on  Wednesday agitated  to be given 50% affirmative action in governance  stating that even though the 35% affirmation has not be achieved, there was need to increase it to 50%. This was the submission of women politicians under the umbrella of women in governance during a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica