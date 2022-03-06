Metro & Crime

Man, 42 commits suicide in Benue

A 42-year-old man from Mbakuha Council ward of Ushongo Local Government Area, Terhemen Iorbee, at the weekend, committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree.

 

The deceased, a father of four, hanged himself in the late hours of Saturday, a situation that threw his entire family into shock.

 

Late Iorbee, a herbalist, who resides in Ge-Mbayem with his family where he is into native medicine practice, was found dead in the early hours of the fateful day with his body suspended by a rope tied around his neck on a tall tree branch.

 

Separate accounts of the incidence by the deceased father, Iorbee Ndyar and his eldest son, Fater Terhemen revealed that the deceased native doctor was brought home around 10 pm by a colleague, Orduen Kerchen from Mbakor in Tarkar Local Government Area where he spent several weeks attending to his patients.

 

Information officer of Ushongo Local Government Area, Mr. Edmund Igbawua, who confirmed the incident, said: “The deceased was alleged to be only hallucinating in his last days in Mbakor, leaving the colleague with no choice than to return him home”.

 

According to Igbawua, the deceased, who is married to three wives, though left with none in the house was led to his room to sleep, but was missing on the said day morning and later found to have committed suicide by hanging himself.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
