Man, 43 arrested for raping 80-year- old woman

A 43-year-old man, Dan’asabe Eddo has been arrested for allegedly raping an 80-yearold woman in Kundami village, at Garaku Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

It was learnt that Eddo went into the residence of the 80-year-old woman (name withheld), who stays alone at same Village with the suspect and forcefully had canal knowledge her.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rahman Nansel in a statement said when the information about the rape got to them operatives attached to Garaku Division immediately swung into action and got the suspect arrested.

Nansel said consequent upon a complaint lodged at Garaku Division on January 14, that one Dan’asabe Eddo of Kubasha village, Kagarko Local Government Area, Kaduna State, but a resident of Kundami

The alleged rapist Village, Garaku, Kokona of Nasarawa State nocturnally went into the residence of an 80-year- old Woman who stays alone at same village and forcefully had canal knowledge of her.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted to the commission of the offence and blamed it on the handiworks of the devil.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi has directed that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Lafia for profound investigation, he however, urged members of the public to pay special attention to the elderly and guard them.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...