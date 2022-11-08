Man, 43, killed, buried in shallow grave – Police

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a 43-year old man, Mr Ekene Ekwenuya by suspected assassins in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South LGA of the state. Command spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe, told newsmen yesterday in Asaba that one of the suspects involved in the gruesome killing was currently in police custody.

“The police got information that the victim was killed with cutlass. They cut him in the head, leading to his death. “However, last Saturday, the police apprehended one of the suspects and he is currently helping the police with investigation,” Edafe said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), however, gathered from community sources that the victim was ambushed on Tuesday, when he went to his building site along Ubulu-Unor road, Ogwashi-Uku. A young man in the community who gave his name simply as Chukwudi, told NAN that the killers overpowered Ekene, dealt him several machete cuts on his head and dug a shallow grave in which they buried him. “This incident happened over six days now.

Ekene went to his building site with his motorbike last Tuesday and never returned home. “The family and friends have searched everywhere for him, but to no avail, a situation that made them to make a formal report to the police.”

