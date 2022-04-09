Man, 45, arraigned over alleged fraud

The Police in Osun State on Friday, docked one Adefioye Akeem, 45, before an Ile- Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding one Oluwatoyin Ogundare to the tune of N209,000. The Prosecutor, ASP Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in 2019 at Alalapa Sawmill, Ondo Road, Ile-Ife. Abdullahi said that the defendant bought a canopy, chairs and tables at the rate of N209,000 from Oluwatoyin Ogundare, under the pretence that he would be paying her N20,000 monthly, but he refused to fulfill.

He added that the defendant conducted himself in a manner that may likely have caused a breach of public peace of the people of Alalapa Sawmill Ondo Road, Ile-Ife, which he knew would cause pandemonium between him and his customer’s children. The offence, according to the Prosecutor, contravened Sections 249(d) and 421 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of fraud and breach of peace. The Defence Counsel, Mr Albert Okobara, applied for bail of the defendant in most Liberal terms, pledging that his client would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties. Magistrate O. B. Adediwura granted the bail of the defendant in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like amount. Adediwura added that the surety must swear an affidavit of means, reside within the court jurisdiction, address to be verified by the prosecutor as well as produce three recent passport photographs each. She stated further that the defendant should be remanded at “C” Division, Aganhun Police Station, pending the bail perfection.

