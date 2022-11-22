Man, 45, beats wife to death in Ogun

Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old man, Segun Omotosho Ebenezer, for allegedly beating his 42-year-old wife, Omotosho Olubukola, to death.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday from his hide-out in Akinseku village, Abeokuta, the state capital. New Telegraph learnt that the suspect allegedly hit his wife on the head with a padlock severally and also inflicted injuries on her body.

It was further gathered that, the suspect, who is a carpenter, had been having disagreements with his wife over her refusal to relinquish control of a private school belonging to her to the husband.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed the arrest of the suspect to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect be transferred to Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested followed a complaint lodged at Kemta Divisional Headquarters yesterday, by the elder sister of the deceased. The deceased’s sister told the police that the deceased was beaten and seriously injured by her husband over a minor disagreement.

The deceased was subsequently rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba Abeokuta, by the suspect for medical attention, but died while receiving treatment.

“Unknown to the husband, the deceased had sent a voice note to her family members, informing them that her husband had used a padlock to hit her on the head while beating her, and that if she dies, they should be aware that it was her husband that killed her.

“As soon as the voice note was played to the husband’s hearing, the husband took to his heels having realised that his evil deed had been exposed. “Upon the report and the recording evidence, the DPO Kemta division, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle, detailed his detectives to go after the husband and fish him out from wherever he might be.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that, their incessant quarrel was because the deceased built a private school in the name of herself and the husband, but the husband who is a carpenter had wanted to take over the control of the school which the deceased who was an NCE graduate refused.

“This has been the reason while the suspect has always been beating the deceased, until the fateful day when he used the iron padlock to hit her on the head, which eventually led to her death,” Oyeyemi said.

