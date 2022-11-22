Metro & Crime

Man, 45, beats wife to death in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old man, Segun Omotosho Ebenezer, for allegedly beating his 42-year-old wife, Omotosho Olubukola, to death.

 

The suspect was arrested on Sunday from his hide-out in Akinseku village, Abeokuta, the state capital. New Telegraph learnt that the suspect allegedly hit his wife on the head with a padlock severally and also inflicted injuries on her body.

 

It was further gathered that, the suspect, who is a carpenter, had been having disagreements with his wife over her refusal to relinquish control of a private school belonging to her to the husband.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed the arrest of the suspect to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect be transferred to Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

 

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested followed a complaint lodged at Kemta Divisional Headquarters yesterday, by the elder sister of the deceased. The deceased’s sister told the police that the deceased was beaten and seriously injured by her husband over a minor disagreement.

 

The deceased was subsequently rushed to the Federal Medical  Centre, Idi-Aba Abeokuta, by the suspect for medical attention, but died while receiving treatment.

 

“Unknown to the husband, the deceased had sent a voice note to her family members, informing them that her husband had used a padlock to hit her on the head while beating her, and that if she dies, they should be aware that it was her husband that killed her.

“As soon as the voice note was played to the husband’s hearing, the husband took to his heels having realised that his evil deed had been exposed. “Upon the report and the recording evidence, the DPO Kemta division, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle, detailed his detectives to go after the husband and fish him out from wherever he might be.

 

“Preliminary investigation revealed that, their incessant quarrel was because the deceased built a private school in the name of herself and the husband, but the husband who is a carpenter had wanted to take over the control of the school which the deceased who was an NCE graduate refused.

 

“This has been the reason while the suspect has always been beating the deceased, until the fateful day when he used the iron padlock to hit her on the head, which eventually led to her death,” Oyeyemi said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Bandits kidnap pregnant woman, 14 others in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

…As irate youths block Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, burn Police station Armed bandits have abducted 15 persons in Gwaraka in Angwan-Wazobia in Gauraka Community in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State. This is coming shortly after about 20 children were last Thursday abducted around the area on their way home after closing from an Islamiya (Islamic) […]

stethoscope
Metro & Crime

FG prosecutes 17 doctors for negligence

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

No fewer than 17 doctors are presently standing trial before the Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal, over alleged professional negligence in the treatment of their patients.   One of the cases has been fixed for judgement, nine of them were for arraignment, three were for the adoption of addresses and others are for the […]
Metro & Crime

Plateau by-election: Candidates express satisfaction with voting process

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos Candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Joseph Abbey Aku; People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Mohammed Adams and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Musa Agah have so far all expressed their satisfaction with the voting process of the by-election for Jos North/Bassa federal constituency holding Saturday in the State. New Telegraph […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica