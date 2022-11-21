Man, 45, beats wife to death in Ogun 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 45-year-old man, Segun Omotosho Ebenezer, for allegedly beating his 42-year-old wife, Omotosho Olubukola to death.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday from his hide out in Akinseku village Abeokuta, the state capital.

New Telegraph learnt that, the suspect allegedly hit his wife on the head with a padlock severally and also inflicted injuries on her body.

It was further gathered that, the suspect, who is a carpenter, had been having disagreements with his wife over her refusal to relinquish the control of a private school belonging to her to him.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday, said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect be transferred to Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested followed a complain lodged at Kemta Divisional Headquarters on Monday, November 14 by the elder sister of the deceased.

