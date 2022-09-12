Metro & Crime

Man, 46 arrested for raping 17-year-old daughter in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 46-yearold man, Olusegun Oluwole, for allegedly raping his 17-year-old biological daughter (name withheld). The suspect, a father of six was arrested in Amolaso area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest of the suspect to journalists yesterday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested with a complaint lodged at Ibara Police Station by the victim. Oyeyemi said, the victim who  came in company of some operatives of the So Safe corps reported to the police that, while she was sleeping in their one room apartment, her father pounced on her and forcefully had sex with her with.

She added that her father threatened to kill her if she refused to allow him. “Upon the report, the DPO Ibara division, CSP Bernard Egbondiya, detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the father of six, who confessed to the crime pleaded for forgiveness, claiming not knowing what came over him when he committed the crime,” the PPRO said. He added that, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the transfer of the suspect

to state Criminal investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution, while the victim was taken to general hospital for medical treatment.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

