Man 46, defiles 14-year-old maid in Benue

A 46-year-old man identified as Sunday Alexander from Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State is currently cooling his heels behind bars for allegedly raping and impregnating his 14-year-old maid.

The suspected rapist, who lives on Lokoja Street, is a commercial motorcyclist and reported to have several times, had canal knowledge of the girl in June this year.

Alexander’s wife was said to have caught him in the act in one of the escapades.

Mrs. Julie Okoh, a social activist, who reported the case at Otukpo Divisional Police Station, told reporters that the suspect was married and has five children.

Mrs. Okoh, who has taken custody of the victim, said the suspect’s wife confessed that she caught her husband in the act once.

According to her: “A neighbour of the victim gave us the information and we traced the house located at Lokoja Street, Otukpo.

“The man, is an Okada ridder (motorcyclist) and has five children, the little one is five months old.

“His wife confirmed that she caught her husband in the act once, sometime in June, this year when she heard hush tones coming out from the room the maid slept.”

The social activist, who said that the case was being transferred to the command headquarters in Makurdi, commended the Divisional Police Officer, Otukpo, Supol Bawa whom she said had been showing zero tolerance for rape cases in the ancient town.

The suspect, who spoke briefly before he was taken out by police, confirmed that he actually slept with the maid.

