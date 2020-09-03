Metro & Crime

Man 46, defiles 14-year-old maid in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

A 46-year-old man identified as Sunday Alexander from Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State is currently cooling his heels behind bars for allegedly raping and impregnating his 14-year-old maid.
The suspected rapist, who lives on Lokoja Street, is a commercial motorcyclist and reported to have several times, had canal knowledge of the girl in June this year.
Alexander’s wife was said to have caught him in the act in one of the escapades.
Mrs. Julie Okoh, a social activist, who reported the case at Otukpo Divisional Police Station, told reporters that the suspect was married and has five children.
Mrs. Okoh, who has taken custody of the victim, said the suspect’s wife confessed that she caught her husband in the act once.
According to her: “A neighbour of the victim gave us the information and we traced the house located at Lokoja Street, Otukpo.
“The man, is an Okada ridder (motorcyclist) and has five children, the little one is five months old.
“His wife confirmed that she caught her husband in the act once, sometime in June, this year when she heard hush tones coming out from the room the maid slept.”
The social activist, who said that the case was being transferred to the command headquarters in Makurdi, commended the Divisional Police Officer, Otukpo, Supol Bawa whom she said had been showing zero tolerance for rape cases in the ancient town.
The suspect, who spoke briefly before he was taken out by police, confirmed that he actually slept with the maid.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

US block party shooting leaves 2 dead, 7 wounded

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two people were killed and seven others were wounded in a shooting in North Carolina’s largest city, police said, while five others were hit by vehicles afterward. The shooting happened around midnight at an “impromptu block party” that was a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters early Monday. Police responding […]
Metro & Crime

Fire guts Guinness warehouse in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Property worth millions of naira was lost on Thursday morning, during a fire outbreak at a warehouse located on Wempco Road, Ogba, Ikeja area of Lagos. The incident occurred at about 2.30 am when the warehouse stocked with plastic crates, belonging to Guinness Nig Ltd was engulfed in fire. The immediate cause of the […]
Metro & Crime

Kalu’s aide seeks media cooperation over projects

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji,

The legislative aide to the Senator representing Abia North, Bar Victor Etie, has solicited the cooperation of the media in projecting the numerous projects being executed by his principal, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in the district. Interacting with members of the correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Tuesday in Umuahia, Etie said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: