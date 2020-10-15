Man, 48, defiles 13-year-old wife’s niece

…‘I only fondled breast, made her watch pornography’

Officials of the gender based unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, yesterday arrested a 48-yearold man, Mr. Charles Ekwe, for defiling his wife’s niece, Chinyere (13). It was learnt that Ekwe started sleeping with the girl before the COVID-19 lock down at their residence, 1B, Surulere Street, Ojo, Lagos State. But the girl was scared to report to her aunty, especially when the man allegedly threatened to kill her.

The victim said Ekwe, who she calls “Daddy,” started sexually assaulting her early this year. According to her, the suspect usually sleeps with her whenever his wife leaves the house and also at his shop where he trades. She also said that he exposed her to pornography on his phone and had threatened to kill her if she told anybody. The assault, according to her, occurred on several occasions that she lost counts.

The suspect’s wife, Mrs. Blessing Ekwe, confirmed the abuse. She said Chinyere had lived with them for four years after her father’s death. Blessing said she noticed something was wrong three weeks ago which prompted her to interrogate the girl. According to her, Chinyere told her that her husband had been abusing her. Blessing said she then took the victim for medical examination and it was confirmed that she had been defiled.

The suspect admitted to committing the crime but insisted he only fondled her genitals and made her watch pornography on his phone. Meanwhile, the state NSCDC Commandant, Mr. Ayeni Paul, described abuse against the girl as a heinous crime,.

He added that all perpetuators of such act would be made to pay dearly it, when caught. Paul said the suspect would face the full wrath of the law and would be handed over to the appropriate agency for further investigation and prosecution. Reiterating the corps’ readiness to combat crime in the state, the commandant said the NSCDC would not rest on its oars in ensuring a crime-free Lagos.

He also said the gender based unit of the NSCDC which, according to him, is saddled with the responsibility of handling rape, domestic violence, sexual assault and defilement as well as child abuse cases had well-trained officers to handle such cases. The commandant enjoined the populace to feel free to make such reports.

