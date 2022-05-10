Man, 48, jailed 7 years for trafficking 16-year-old girl

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano yesterday sentenced one Muhammed Idris, 48, to seven years imprisonment for human trafficking. Justice Jane Inyang gave the sentence after Idris pleaded guilty to the charge read against him. The court did not give Idris an option of fine. Nuruddeen Hussain, the prosecutor, had earlier told the court that the convict of Bachirawa Quarters in Dala area of Kano procured the illegal entry of a young girl to Kano. “Idris brought Miss Mary David, 16, of Ise Orun Local Government Area of Ekiti State to Kano illegally on Jan. 24, to secure a trip for her to Libya,’’ he said. He added that the offence contravened the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015 and was punishable
Related Articles
Bloodbath averted as hoodlums attack FCT Taskforce
Bloodbath was yesterday averted at Gwarimpa, when hoodlums attacked Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Taskforce, injuring a military personnel. The angry attackers defiantly rushed at the team who just alighted from their operational vehicles, with stones, chanting, “kill and go, kill and go”, while throwing stones. Chairman, FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah, who […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
MAPOLY student jailed 7months for impersonation
A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday sentenced a 24-yearold student of Computer Science at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State, Adebowale Babatunde Ismail, to seven months imprisonment for criminal offence of impersonation. The conviction followed his prosecution by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and FinancialCrimesCommission( EFCC), […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NAPTIP rescues 13 Libya bound victims, arrests trans-border trafficker
Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Other Related Matters (NAPTIP), have rescued 13 victims about to be trafficked to Libya and also arrested an alleged notorious transborder trafficker, Nurudeen Sani, based in Kano State. The rescue and arrest was a combined operation with operatives of NAPTIP, Nigerian Security […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)