Man, 48, jailed 7 years for trafficking 16-year-old girl

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano yesterday sentenced one Muhammed Idris, 48, to seven years imprisonment for human trafficking. Justice Jane Inyang gave the sentence after Idris pleaded guilty to the charge read against him. The court did not give Idris an option of fine. Nuruddeen Hussain, the prosecutor, had earlier told the court that the convict of Bachirawa  Quarters in Dala area of Kano procured the illegal entry of a young girl to Kano. “Idris brought Miss Mary David, 16, of Ise Orun Local Government Area of Ekiti State to Kano illegally on Jan. 24, to secure a trip for her to Libya,’’ he said. He added that the offence contravened the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015 and was punishable

 

