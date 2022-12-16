Man, 49, arrested for bathing with blood in Ogun river

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 49-year-old man, Ganiyu Shina, for allegedly bathing with blood at a community river in Kotopo area of Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect was arrested yesterday with the help of members of the community. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest of the suspect to journalists in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said, members of the community sighted the suspect at the river bank, where he parked his Nissan commercial vehicle, “came out with local sponge and a container filled with blood and started bathing with it.” “Immediately he (suspect) discovered that some people were watching him, he took to his heels, but was chased and apprehended by members of the community

