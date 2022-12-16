Metro & Crime

Man, 49, arrested for bathing with blood in Ogun river

Posted on Author Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 49-year-old man, Ganiyu Shina, for allegedly bathing with blood at a community river in Kotopo area of Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect was arrested yesterday with the help of members of the community. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest of the suspect to journalists in Abeokuta.

 

Oyeyemi said, members of the community sighted the suspect at the river bank, where he parked his Nissan commercial vehicle, “came out with local sponge and a container filled with blood and started bathing with it.” “Immediately he (suspect) discovered that some people were watching him, he took to his heels, but was chased and apprehended by members of the community

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

How NDLEA uncovered N22bn worth of Tramadol allegedly imported by Ukatu

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), has said that ongoing investigation of a suspected billionaire drug baron, Chief Afam Mallinson Ukatu, has led to the discovery of how the suspect imported into Nigeria in a single month, October 2019, two containers containing 1,284 cartons of Tramadol with market value of over N22 billion.   […]
Metro & Crime

Popular beauty therapist, Susan Esisi, takes feeding less privilege to the street

Posted on Author Reporter

  Award-winning beauty therapist and founder of wave-making Susan Chanel Beauty brand, Susan Esisi, was recently spotted on the streets sharing food to the underprivileged. Esisi, whose beauty brand has a strong presence on social media and has become the toast of many female celebrities, explained that businesses do not exist in a vacuum. They […]
Metro & Crime

Four Nigerian students arrested for allegedly hacking Philippine bank’s system

Posted on Author Reporter

  Four Nigerians in Muntinlupa City, Philippine have been arrested for alleged involvement in an international syndicate that hacks and siphons funds from banks . However, the Nigerians denied the allegations. The National Bureau of Investigation made this known in a statement on Tuesday, ABS CBN News reports. The statement was signed by NBI ’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica