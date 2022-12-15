Metro & Crime

Man, 49, arrested for bathing with blood in Ogun River

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 49-year-old man, Ganiyu Shina for allegedly bathing with blood at a community river in Kotopo area of Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect was arrested Thursday with the help of members of the community.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest of the suspect to journalists in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said, members of the community sighted the suspect at the river bank, where he parked his Nissan commercial vehicle, “came out with a local sponge and a container filled with blood and started bathing with it.”

 

