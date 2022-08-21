Man, 49 arrested for turning teenage daughter to ‘prostitute’, impregnate her

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 49-year-old man, Amoda Bola for allegedly impregnating his 14-year-old biological daughter (name withheld).

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, August 17 in Ode Remo area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest of the suspect to journalists in Abeokuta on Sunday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a complaint received from the victim by police operatives of Ode Remo Divisional headquarters.

Oyeyemi said, the victim also accused her father of inviting men to his house to have sex with his daughter after which he was paid.

