Man, 49 arrested for turning teenage daughter to ‘prostitute’, impregnate her

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 49-year-old man, Amoda Bola for allegedly impregnating his 14-year-old biological daughter (name withheld).

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, August 17 in Ode Remo area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest of the suspect to journalists in Abeokuta on Sunday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a complaint received from the victim by police operatives of Ode Remo Divisional headquarters.

Oyeyemi said, the victim also accused her father of inviting men to his house to have sex with his daughter after which he was paid.

 

COVID-19 death: Umahi seals off private hospital in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi has directed for the immediate sealing of the private hospital where the COVID-19 death occurred in the state.     The Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Francis Nweze made this known after an interactive chat between the governor and members of the Nigeria Center […]
#EndSARS: 18-year-old protester gives birth in prison

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh

…free our daughter, newborn, family begs govt Eight months after she was arrested during the #End- SARS protests, a teenage girl has been delivered of a baby boy at a correctional centre in Ondo State. The girl, Kemisola Ogunniyi (18), arrested in October 2020 during #EndSARS protests which rocked parts of the country, is being […]
JUST IN: Plateau LG chairman dies

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos The Management Committee Chairman of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State Barr. Ezekiel Mandyau is dead. New Telegraph learnt that the council chairman died at the Jos University Teaching Hospital on Thursday evening after a brief illness. Leader of Barkin Ladi Legislative Council, Hon. Pam Chollom Dung confirmed Mandyau’s […]

