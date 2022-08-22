Man, 49 arrested for turning teenage daughter to ‘prostitute’, impregnating her

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 49-yearold man, Amoda Bola, for allegedly impregnating his 14-year-old biological daughter (name withheld). The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, August 17 in Ode Remo area of the state.

He was also accused of inviting men to his house to have sex with her after which he is paid. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest of the suspect to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a complaint received from the victim by police operatives of Ode Remo divisional headquarters.

Oyeyemi said, the victim also accused her father of inviting men to his house to have sex with her after which he was paid.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ode Remo division, CSP Olayemi Fasogbon detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested. “On interrogation, the suspect, who initially denied the allegations later confessed when the victim confronted him.

“His confession led to the arrest of five others who had slept with the victim at different times on the invitation of the father,” the PPRO said.

He listed the other suspects to include: Ahmed Ogunkoya (30), Muyiwa Adeoye (48), David Sunday Solaja (69), Emmanuel Olusanya (50) and Joshua Olaniran (50), adding that they had all confessed to having carnal knowledge of the victim.

The PPRO disclosed that, the mother of the victim had separated from the father. Following the arrest of the suspects, Oyeyemi said, the victim was taken to state hospital, Isara Remo where it was confirmed that she is pregnant.

“The victim has insisted that it was her father who is responsible for the pregnancy being the only person who slept with her within the period she got pregnant,” the PPRO disclosed.

He added that, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.

