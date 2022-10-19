Man, 49, jailed 10 years for dealing in banned drugs

A Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos State, presided over by Justice Nicholas Oweibo, yesterday convicted and sentenced, a 49-year-old man, Chukwu Kingsley, to 10 years imprisonment for dealing in banned codeine and Tramadol.

The judge slammed the jail term after Kingsley pleaded guilty to the two counts of unlawful exportation of 5.70 kilograms of Tramadol 225 mg and 5.10 kilograms of Codeine syrup, as brought against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

While addressing the court, the prosecutor, Augustine Nwagu, told the judge that the convict was arrested with the banned drugs on September 13, 2022, during the outward clearance of passengers on Asky Airline flight to Italy via Lome at the Departure Hall of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to Nwagu, the offence contravenes Sections 20 (1) (a) and punishable under Section 20 (2) (a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

