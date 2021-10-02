News Top Stories

Man, 52 arrested for defiling 16-year-old daughter

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 52-year-old man, Adebayo Akinrinoye for allegedly defiling his 16-year-old daughter (name withheld). The suspect was arrested on Thursday, September 23 in Agbado area of Ifo Local Government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists yesterday, said the suspect was arrested following a petition written by the victim to the police in Agbado divisional headquarters.

The victim alleged that her father had been sexually abusing her since when she was 14 years old. The victim explained that her father had been regularly abusing her sexually for the past two years, adding that all her efforts to stop him from the act fell on his deaf ear. Upon the petition, Oyeyemi said the Divisional Police Officer of Agbado division; Kehinde Kuranga detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was arrested.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Capitol riot: Policeman tells Jan. 6  hearing he feared he would die

Posted on Author Reporter

  A police officer who defended the US Capitol during a riot by Donald Trump supporters on 6 January has said he feared he would be crushed by the mob. “This is how I’m going to die,” a tearful Aquilino Gonell told a Congressional committee as an inquiry opened into the Washington DC attack. Another […]
News

DG PGF denies division among APC govs

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

  T he Director-General, All Progressives Congress Governors Forum, Salihu Lukuman, has denied insinuations that there was division among governors of the party over the leadership crisis rocking the party.     Lukuman, who was reacting to a newspaper publication on Sunday, June 21 (not New Telegraph) that 13 governors were backing the National Working […]
News

Senior poly staff commend Abiodun for N40m intervention fund

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The release of N40m intervention fund by Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to DS Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori, for accreditation of some engineering courses in the institution has been described as a gesture that would standardise and promote engineering related courses.   The Special Adviser to the Governor on Technical Education, Prof. Joseph Odemuyiwa […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica