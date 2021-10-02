Man, 52 arrested for defiling 16-year-old daughter

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 52-year-old man, Adebayo Akinrinoye for allegedly defiling his 16-year-old daughter (name withheld). The suspect was arrested on Thursday, September 23 in Agbado area of Ifo Local Government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists yesterday, said the suspect was arrested following a petition written by the victim to the police in Agbado divisional headquarters.

The victim alleged that her father had been sexually abusing her since when she was 14 years old. The victim explained that her father had been regularly abusing her sexually for the past two years, adding that all her efforts to stop him from the act fell on his deaf ear. Upon the petition, Oyeyemi said the Divisional Police Officer of Agbado division; Kehinde Kuranga detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was arrested.

Like this: Like Loading...