Man, 52, impregnates, procures abortion for 16-year-old niece

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 52-year-old man, Jimoh Mutaliu for allegedly impregnating and procuring abortions for his 16-year-old niece (name withheld). It was gathered that the suspect had procured abortion for the victim from a nurse on two different occasions. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday, in Abeokuta, the state capital. According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Adatan Divisional Police Headquarters by the victim’s father.

The victim’s father told the police that he discovered that his 16-years-old daughter was pregnant and on enquiry from the girl, it was discovered that his own brother, an uncle to the girl, was responsible for the pregnancy. He explained further that, he also discovered that his brother had been having carnal knowledge of his daughter for quite some time now and that he had procured abortions for her twice in the past.

“Upon the report, the DPO of Adatan division, SP Abiodun Salau detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy uncle was promptly arrested. “On interrogation, the suspect made confessional statement that he actually committed the crime, he also affirmed that he had procured two abortions for her with the help of a nurse,” Oyeyemi said. Oyeyemi added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

