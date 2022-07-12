Man, 54 arrested for killing, dismembering 71-year-old woman in Ogun  

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, have arrested a 54-year -old man, Dauda Bello for allegedly killing a 71-year-old woman, Mrs Mesesi Adisa in Olodo, Imala area of the state.

The suspect, according to the police, killed and cut off the wrists and ankles of the victim which he sold to another person who is now at large.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested on Thursday, July 7 following the sudden disappearance of the victim, who left home on Wednesday, June 8 and never returned home.

The PPRO said, the relations of the victim reported the case at Sabo/Ilupeju police station.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...