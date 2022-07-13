Man, 54, kills, dismembers 71 year-old woman in Ogun

Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 54-year old man, Dauda Bello, for allegedly killing and dismembering a 71-year old woman, Mrs Mesesi Adisa in Olodo, Imala area of the state. The suspect, according to the police, killed and cut off the wrists and ankles of the victim which he sold to another person who is now at large. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested on Thursday July 7, following the sudden disappearance of the victim, who left home on Wednesday June 8, and never returned home.

The PPRO said, the relations of the victim reported the case at Sabo/Ilupeju Police Station. “The case was later transferred to anti-kidnapping unit of the state criminal investigation department where technical and intelligence based investigation was embarked upon. “In the course of investigation, the SP Taiwo Opadiran – led team traced the last place visited by the victim to be the house of the suspect at Olodo area of Imala. “The suspect was subsequently arrested and taken to custody for investigation. “On interrogation, the suspect confessed to have known the victim for quite some time now, and that they were both into the business of children trafficking. “He (suspect) stated further that

he invited the victim on that fateful day to discuss their usual business, but on getting to his house, he discovered that the victim came with what he thought was a huge amount of money. “This made him to hit the woman on the head with a stick, which made the woman to be unconscious after which he carried the unconscious body of the victim to the bush where he finally sniffed life out of her. “He confessed further that when he searched the woman’s body, he discovered that the victim only had the sum of N22,200 with her which he took with disappointment. “Having realised that his aim of getting much money from the victim was in vain, he decided to cut off her two wrists and ankles, which he claimed to have sold to somebody who is now at large,” Oyeyemi said. He added that, the suspect had taken the police to the bush where he buried the victim in a shallow grave, disclosing that the corpse of the victim had been exhumed and deposited in the mortuary.

