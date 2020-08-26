Man, 55, falls, dies inside well while rescuing sheep

Kano A 55-year-old man, Abdulhamid Muhammad, has died after falling inside a well while trying to rescue his sheep. The incident occurred at Sha’iskawa village in Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Muhammed, confirmed the incident to our reporter in Kano yesterday. Muhammed said the victim was rescued and rushed to the Dambatta General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to him, the Dambatta Fire Service Station received a distress call about 4.37am from a man, Ummi Muhammad, at Sha’iskawa village on the incident.

He said: “After receiving the information, we dispatched our team which discovered that it was a 55-year-old man, Abdulhamid Muhammad, who fell inside a well. “The incident happened when he was trying to rescue his sheep that fell in the well.

After rescuing the victim, we took him to Dambatta General Hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.” The PRO advised people to always report such incidents to the Fire Service Office to stop putting themselves in danger.

