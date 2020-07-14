Man, 60, allegedly rapes 8-year-old girl in Niger

A 60-year-old man, named Haruna Lawal, has been arrested by the Police in Niger State for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl after luring her with N100.

The New Telegraph learnt that the incident, which occurred last week Saturday in Anguwan Barwa, in Wushishi Local Government Area, had the sexagenarian lure the little girl, who was hawking fish, into an uncompleted building where he had canal knowledge of her.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP. Wasiu Abiodun, said the 60 year old is a scavenger, who criminally took advantage of a minor and raped her.

Abiodun said, the suspect was arrested on a tip off, and that during interrogation, he confessed to have committed the crime.

He further disclosed that the suspect will be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

