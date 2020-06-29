Man, 61, impregnates daughter as employer defiles twin sisters

A 61-year-old man, Eke Kanu, has been arrested for allegedly sexually violating and impregnating his daughter at the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, explained that on June 12, Ikorodu Police Station received a complaint from a member of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, that 61-year-old Kanu, was having unlawful sexual intercourse with his 19 year old daughter.

Elkana said that the survivor, name withheld, disclosed to police detectives that her father started having sexual intercourse with her when she was a child and had repeatedly threatened to deal with her if she told anyone.

The victim, however, said when her father noticed she was pregnant, he took her to a chemist where she was given drugs and injection to abort the pregnancy. Elkana noted that when the closely guarded secret was discovered, the victim was taken to Mirabel Centre, at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, for medical examination.

Elkana further said: “The suspect was later arrested and taken to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department,(SCIID), Panti, Yaba, for further investigations.”

Similarly, a 33-year-old man, Chibuike Kalu, was arrested for defiling his 14-year-old daughter. The incident happened at Amodu Street, Bariga, Lagos State metropolis. Policemen from Bariga Police Station arrested Kalu after receiving information on June 26, about the crime.

The victim was also taken to Mirabel Centre for medical treatment and forensic examination. The suspect, after his arrest, confessed to the crime.

Another suspect, Chinedu Obi, 26, was arrested for defiling his employer’s daughters at Aguda area of the metropolis. The case was reported at Aguda Police Station by a woman, later identified as the mother of the twins. The complainant explained that her salesman had sexual intercourse with her 12 years old twin daughters (names withheld) when she left them with him in her house.

The suspect, while confessing to the crime, reportedly added: “I started having intercourse with the girls since 2019.”

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has ordered the transferred of the case to Gender Unit, for further investigations and prosecution.

Odumosu also advised parents not to trust anyone with their children, especially females. He further reaffirmed the commitment of the Command to continually apprehend sexual offenders, wherever they are in the state and make them face the full wrath of the law.

