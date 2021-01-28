Man, 63, arrested for allegedly defiling 2-year-old girl in Edo

A 63-year-old man has been arrested by men of the Edo State Police Command for allegedly defiling a two-year-old girl.

New Telegraph learnt that the incident happened in Urhonigbe in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state, where the suspect, whose name was given as Sunday Igbinokhuaihe, is a neighbour to the parents of the little girl.

Igbinokhuaihe was alleged to have lured the girl into his room, using a loaf of bread and thereafter used his finger to break the hymen, while the girl’s mother was in the kitchen preparing dinner.

It was further gathered that the mother of the child noticed that something was amiss, when her daughter screamed while she attempted to bath her later in the evening.

The little girl was said to have described to her mother, how Igbinokhuaihe used his finger on her private part, a situation that prompted the mother to raise an alarm and attracted neighbours.

The matter was immediately reported at the Urhonigbe Police station and the suspect was arrested before he was later transferred to Abudu Police Division.

The source said that the medical test that was conducted on the little girl showed that there was a contact with her hymen.

