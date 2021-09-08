Man, 64 arrested for defiling 2-year-old girl

A 64-year-old man, Ayotunde Taiwo was yesterday arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly defiling a 2-year-old girl (name withheld).

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists, said the suspect was arrested in Agbado, Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following complaint lodged at Agbado Divisional Headquarters by the mother of the victim. Oyeyemi said, the victim’s mother told the police that, she noticed her daughter could not walk well and when she inspected her body, she saw blood gushing out of her private part.

The PPRO said the mother explained further that, when she asked her daughter about what happened to her, the little girl pointed to the house opposite their own house.

“On getting to the house, the suspect was met washing his blood stained boxer shorts, indicating that he just had unlawful carnal knowledge of the little girl.

“Upon the report, the DPO of Agbado Division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested,” Oyeyemi said. He added that, the victim had been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Family Support Unit at Ota Area Command for further investigation and prosecution.

