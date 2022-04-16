Man, 65, arrested for assaulting 11-year-old twins

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 65-year-old man, Samuel Adekoya, for allegedly assaulting 11-yearold twins, Taiwo Enoch and Kehinde Emmanuel Olishe. The suspect, who is the landlord of the victims, was arrested yesterday in Ijebu-Ode area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists, said the suspect allegedly tied the hands and legs of the twins and dragged them on ground with the rope after beating them with a cable wire. According to Oyeyemi, the suspect, who recorded the assault on his mobile phone, was arrested following a complaint lodged at Ijebu-Ode area command by the twins’ mother, Gbenisola Olishe.

The PPRO said: “The victims’ mother told the Police that, while she was away on her business, she received a telephone call from a co-tenant, informing her that her landlord was seen physically assaulting her children. “She stated further that the twins sustained varying degrees of body injuries as a result of the wicked act melted on them by the landlord.

“Upon the report, the Ijebu-Ode Area commander, ACP Adeniyi Omosanyin, detailed some policemen to the scene where the two boys, who were met, tied down on both legs and hands were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment. “The suspect, who is the landlord of the victims’ parents was promptly arrested and taken to the station. “On interrogation, the suspect explained to the police that he was informed that one of the twins excreted within the compound despite his warning that the compound must be kept clean always.”

