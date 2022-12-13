Metro & Crime

Man, 75, in police net for impregnating 13-year-old househelp in Anambra

The police in Anambra State have arrested a75-year-old man, Sunday Muoghalu for impregnating a 13-year old house main in the state.

The suspect, who resides at Agu Oye Umudioka Awka, was arrested on Sunday night on the orders of the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Social Development, Ify Obinabo Moughalu under interrogation confessed committing the offence, saying, he was responsible for the pregnancy. He, however, told the police that he was only playing with the young girl and never intended to impregnate her

. The suspect was arrested after a video of the 13-year-old girl and her new baby went viral on social media . She was discovered by a good Samaritan who stumbled on her at a private hospital at Adazi in Aniocha LGA, carrying her new born baby.

The good Samaritan who didn’t want his name mentioned said that when he stumbled on the girl and her baby, he thought she was with her mother, but on a second thought decided to inquire from her before she opened up.

 

She said the man who impregnated her brought her to the hospital and abandoned her there and she has been stranded there for nonpayment of hospital bill. The emergency response of the Ministry of Women and Social Development saw to the rescue of the girl and the arrest of the suspect

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

