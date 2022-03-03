Metro & Crime

Man, 82, arraigned for contempt of court in Benin

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

An octogenarian, Pa Sunday Idemudia (82), was on Tuesday arraigned by the Edo Police Command before a Benin Magistrate Court, sitting in Oredo, on a three-count charge of obstruction, prevention and defeat of course of justice; contempt of court and for forcefully retaking possession of a property, in the actual and peaceable possession of Engr. Emmanuel Omoigberai, the complainant in the matter.

Idemudia, who was accused of conniving with others now at large, was said to have committed the crimes on January 15, 2022, when he broke the seal of the court on the property situated at No 2, Iyamu street, opposite Ebenezer School, GRA, Benin City, the said property having been pronounced to be legally owned by Omoigberai by the judgment of a Benin High Court, delivered on March 30, 2021 by Justice Efe Ikponmwonba. According to the charge sheet in the criminal case with suit number MOR/97c/2022, the execution of the High Court judgement was carried out on January 14, 2022, when the court officials sealed off the property in accordance with the orders of the court, but the accused person and others at large, broke the court seal on January 15, 2022 and took possession of the property.

The charges read: “That you Sunday Idemudia ‘m’ and others now at large, on or about the 15th day of January 2022, at about 100hrs, at No 2, Iyamu street, opposite Ebenezer School, GRA, Benin City, in the Oredo Magisterial District, did knowingly and intentionally conspired amongst yourselves to obstruct, prevent or defeat the course of justice and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 127 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 48, vol. II, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 197, as applicable in Edo State” Count II of the charge sheet reads: “That you Sunday Idemudia ‘m’ and others now at large, on or about the 15th day of January 2022, at about 100hrs, at No 2, Iyamu street, opposite Ebenezer School, GRA, Benin City, in the Oredo Magisterial District, did knowingly and intentionally conspired amongst yourselves to commit offence to wit: contempt of court and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 517 of the Criminal Code, Cap 48, vol. II, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 197, as applicable in Edo State”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ile Arugbo: Court strikes out Saraki’s case

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, the state capital, has struck out the suit challenging the demolition and acquisition of the disputed land of the late Dr Olusola Saraki (Ile Arugbo) by the Kwara State government. The trial Judge, Justice Abiodun Adewara, struck out the suit due to lack of diligent prosecution. The […]
Metro & Crime

N/Delta fishermen urge FG to prevail on Shell to pay Bonga spill fine

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Artisanal fishermen association of Nigeria(ARFAN) on Friday appealed to the government to prevail on Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO), to pay the $3.6 billion fine imposed by the oil industry regulators over the 2011 Bonga oilfield spill. The association also asked the Federal Government to leverage on its successes in containing the COVID-19 […]
Metro & Crime

Pregnant girls, kids rescued from Ogun baby factory

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Police yesterday bust a baby factory at Ofada, Mowe, Obafemi- Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State and rescued 10 captives, including pregnant girls and kids.   Parading the victims before journalists in Abeokuta, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the young expectant mothers between the ages of 18 and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica