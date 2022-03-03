Man, 82, arraigned for contempt of court in Benin

An octogenarian, Pa Sunday Idemudia (82), was on Tuesday arraigned by the Edo Police Command before a Benin Magistrate Court, sitting in Oredo, on a three-count charge of obstruction, prevention and defeat of course of justice; contempt of court and for forcefully retaking possession of a property, in the actual and peaceable possession of Engr. Emmanuel Omoigberai, the complainant in the matter.

Idemudia, who was accused of conniving with others now at large, was said to have committed the crimes on January 15, 2022, when he broke the seal of the court on the property situated at No 2, Iyamu street, opposite Ebenezer School, GRA, Benin City, the said property having been pronounced to be legally owned by Omoigberai by the judgment of a Benin High Court, delivered on March 30, 2021 by Justice Efe Ikponmwonba. According to the charge sheet in the criminal case with suit number MOR/97c/2022, the execution of the High Court judgement was carried out on January 14, 2022, when the court officials sealed off the property in accordance with the orders of the court, but the accused person and others at large, broke the court seal on January 15, 2022 and took possession of the property.

The charges read: “That you Sunday Idemudia ‘m’ and others now at large, on or about the 15th day of January 2022, at about 100hrs, at No 2, Iyamu street, opposite Ebenezer School, GRA, Benin City, in the Oredo Magisterial District, did knowingly and intentionally conspired amongst yourselves to obstruct, prevent or defeat the course of justice and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 127 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 48, vol. II, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 197, as applicable in Edo State” Count II of the charge sheet reads: “That you Sunday Idemudia ‘m’ and others now at large, on or about the 15th day of January 2022, at about 100hrs, at No 2, Iyamu street, opposite Ebenezer School, GRA, Benin City, in the Oredo Magisterial District, did knowingly and intentionally conspired amongst yourselves to commit offence to wit: contempt of court and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 517 of the Criminal Code, Cap 48, vol. II, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 197, as applicable in Edo State”

