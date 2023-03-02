MAN: 95% forex sourced from parallel market

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said that local manufacturers only get five per cent of foreign exchange (forex) demand from the official FX window. The association noted that 95 per cent was sourced from the parallel market. Particularly, MAN rued that over reliance on the parallel market was the reason for inflation and abysmal performance in the country’s manufacturing sector. MAN President, Otunba Francis Meshioye, made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos. He said that Nigerians and government should not expect magic from local manufacturers in turning around the country’s fragile economy (GDP), if FX is not dedicated to the country’s manufacturing sector for mass production. Meshioye explained that fall in dollar inflows into the country’s GDP was because the productive sector, which is the heartbeat of Nigeria’s economy, was being starved of FX allocation and distribution in the country. According to him, this is also the reason the country’s export earnings were down 19.97 per cent to N5.93 trillion in Q3’22, compared to N7.41 trillion in Q2’22. He alluded to the fact that many local manufacturers were still facing forex repatriation brouhaha with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for export. Likewise, the country’s Foreign Direct on Investment (FDI) has also been impacted, dropping 5.03 per cent to $147.16 billion in Q2’22 compared to Q1’22. Similarly, Foreign Private Investment (FPI ) down 20.97 per cent to $757.32 billion in Q2’22. He said: “As you are aware, the mandate of MAN is to advocate for a conducive business environment for manufacturers. I am positive we can get the government, including the incoming government to implement policies that would guarantee the sustainability of the economy’s productive sector. “We have, over the years, highlighted the pain points of manufacturers in Nigeria. We

remain committed to our principal objective of advocating for a conducive environment where manufacturing business can thrive, so that we can create wealth and employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths in the society.” Speaking on the country’s general election, Meshioye noted: “MAN is also being strategic in its engagement during this electioneering year to place its issues on the front burner. We have engaged the Presidential aspirants on the importance of having a virile and competitive manufacturing sector. “We have equally pushed at different fora with major political contenders to incorporate the need to accelerate the growth and development of the manufacturing sector in their economic agenda. “In this regard, we have availed all the political parties with our Blueprint for the Accelerated Development of Manufacturing in Nigeria as well as the agenda for manufacturing in Nigeria for the next 10 years.” He, however, stated: “During my tenure as President, with the support of the Secretariat, the Association will reinvigorate its advocacy focus on the following mandates: “to Improve evidence- based advocacy through proactive engagement with legislators, policymakers, regulators, and other stakeholders; increase the output of the manufacturing sector and its contribution to GDP to 20 per cent by 2030; Increase export of Nigerian manufactured products to other African Countries and beyond; Promote manufacturing sector employment through capacity building, new technologies, and professional advisory services; promote inclusive inter-industry linkage between SMIs and large corporations by encouraging the development of industry value chains, industrial parks, and collaboration with academia; extend MAN’s advocacy outreach at regional and continental levels through robust membership in and collaboration with relevant insti-tutions; Drive MAN’s effectiveness through continuous improvement of human resources, technology enablement, corporate governance, and financial viability; Improve the quality of membership services by promoting a more conducive operating environment, improving the availability of public services, access to finance, providing information to members, and promoting patronage of made-in-Nigeria products; and Ensure effective and timely dissemination of MAN’s views and positions to all arms of government, members, and the public through print, social and electronic media.”

