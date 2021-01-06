Man abandons wife, quadruplets in hospital

A man identified simply as Mr. Ndibisu has disappeared into thin air after his wife was delivered of quadruplets. Ndibisu abandoned his wife, Mrs. Rita Ndibisu, in the hospital after the birth of the quadruplets, bringing the total number of their children to nine.

The incident was brought to the attention of Nigerians by Sarah Az Izevbigie, who took to her Facebook wall to narrate Rita’s ordeal and to seek financial assistance for the woman and her new babies. New Telegraph learnt that Rita previously had five children with her husband, but on January 2, 2021, she was delivered of quadruplets at General Hospital at Nomayo on Upper Sakponba Road, Benin. The husband, who apparently couldn’t stomach the shock and realising the enormous responsibility, bolted, leaving Rita and the four babies in the hospital.

Izevbigie shared the post on January 3, 2021, calling for assistance from well-meaning Nigerians. She wrote: “Children are gifts from God. And these wonderful creatures are not exempted, irrespective of how things are at the moment.

This happened on January 2, 2021, to be precise. “Mrs Rita Ndibisu, a mother with five children, delivered four beautiful bouncing babies, quadruplets, at General Hospital, along Nomayo on Upper Sakponba Road, Benin City. Unfortunately, her husband is nowhere to be found till now.

“She needs assistance from me and all well-meaning Nigerians out there. Diapers, baby food, clothes, wipes, money will be well appreciated as her hospital bill is yet to be settled. “Her name again is Rita Ndubisi, account number 3147825035, First Bank.

Her phone number is 07033666031 or make use of my account number 2007839177, Sarah Iroghama Izevbigie, Zenith Bank. Your little contribution will go a long way and will be well appreciated.”

Following the post, Izevbigie had also gone to the hospital on another day to hand over to the mother and babies, contributions from some Nigerians. She said: “I paid a visit to Mrs. Rita Ndubisi and her babies today at General Medical Centre along Nomayo on Upper Sakponba Road, Benin City. I went there to give her the money that was sent to her through me and to also give her my own support. She was so happy and grateful to those that have been reaching out to her and the babies.”

