Man accuses police of extorting N125,000 from his brother

…we have received more complaints of extortion from FESTAC than other areas in Lagos –FPRO

A middle aged man, who simply identified himself as IfeanyiChukwu has accused some men of the Police Area E Command, FESTAC, Lagos State of allegedly extorting his younger brother of N 125,000.

IfeanyiChukwu on his twitter handle monitored by our correspondent said his younger brother, Agada Kelvin IfeanyiChukwu was stopped around Mile 2 under bridge and he was searched, when his bag was eventually opened they found N134,000 and a phone.

He said after searching his phone they found nothing, but rather decided to take him to their station at FESTAC, “when they got there, he was forced to write a statement and he was labeled a fraudster and N125,000 was collected from him out of the N134,000 found with him and they gave him only N9, 000 for his transport fare.

“I am making this tweet on behalf of my younger brother, Agada Kelvin IfeanyiChukwu who was robbed by some police officers in FESTAC Area Command on November 22.

He was going on errand and unfortunately he met those policemen and some amount of money was collected from him and he was tagged a fraudsters by the policemen.”

Reacting to the alleged extortion, the Force Police Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said in his twitter handle that the police force have received more cases of extortion carried out by officers from its FESTAC Town Division than any area in Lagos State.

“We have received more cases of extortion from FESTAC than any other area in Lagos State,” he however called on the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi to get involved in it so as to flush out the bad eggs in the area or “we jointly arrest the overlapping officers who come to do illegal duties in the area as alleged.”

