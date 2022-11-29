Metro & Crime

Man accuses police of extorting N125,000 from his brother

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

…we have received more complaints of extortion from FESTAC than other areas in Lagos –FPRO

 

A middle aged man, who simply identified himself as IfeanyiChukwu has accused some men of the Police Area E Command, FESTAC, Lagos State of allegedly extorting his younger brother of N 125,000.

IfeanyiChukwu on his twitter handle monitored by our correspondent said his younger brother, Agada Kelvin IfeanyiChukwu was stopped around Mile 2 under bridge and he was searched, when his bag was eventually opened they found N134,000 and a phone.

 

He said after searching his phone they found nothing, but rather decided to take him to their station at FESTAC, “when they got there, he was forced to write a statement and he was labeled a fraudster and N125,000 was collected from him out of the N134,000 found with him and they gave him only N9, 000 for his transport fare.

“I am making this tweet on behalf of my younger brother, Agada Kelvin IfeanyiChukwu who was robbed by some police officers in FESTAC Area Command on November 22.

 

He was going on errand and unfortunately he met those policemen and some amount of money was collected from him and he was tagged a fraudsters by the policemen.”

 

Reacting to the alleged extortion, the Force Police Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said in his twitter handle that the police force have received more cases of extortion carried out by officers from its FESTAC Town Division than any area in Lagos State.

 

“We have received more cases of extortion from FESTAC than any other area in Lagos State,” he however called on the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi to get involved in it so as to flush out the bad eggs in the area or “we jointly arrest the overlapping officers who come to do illegal duties in the area as alleged.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Abducted Plateau Varsity Deputy VC regains freedom

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Plateau State University, Bokkos, Jurji Gomos, who was abducted on Friday night, has regained his freedom after 20 hours in captivity. The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Yohana Izam confirmed the development in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the institution, John Agam, saying that the release came following […]
Metro & Crime

JTF averted 1,291 attempts on export pipelines, says ex-commander

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) deployed to protect oil installations in the Niger Delta yesterday said they averted 1,291 attacks on three crude export pipelines from January 2019 to date.   The former JTF Commander, Rear Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade (rtd), disclosed this while handing over to the new Commander, Rear Admiral Aminu Hassan, […]
Metro & Crime

Robbers hijack bullion van, kill two cops in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

Like a scene from a Hollywood movie, armed robbers yesterday ambushed a bullion van conveying money on the Akure- Ondo Road, Ondo State, killed two people and stole an unspecified amount of money. Some of those injured, security sources said, included a Chief Security Officer (CSO) to one of the government agencies in the state. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica