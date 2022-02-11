Business

MAN admits manufacturing challenges in Q4’21

…urges FG to roll out friendly policies

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged the Federal Government to roll out a comprehensive policy support this year for the country’s manufacturing sector in a bid to prevail on the inherent challenges faced in Q4’21. The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, in a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos, disclosed that the effect of the macroeconomic environment that prevailed in the fourth quarter of 2021 was overwhelming in differing magnitudes on key manufacturing indicators such as production and distribution costs, capacity utilisation, volume of production, investment, employment, sales volume, and cost of shipment.

Ajayi-Kadir explained that clearly, this further strengthened the perception of a mixed grill performance, visibly exposed the hotspots and served as a pointer to the fact that the sector is still challenged and requires comprehensive policy support this year. According to him, the impact of macroeconomic environment on movement in key manufacturing indicators (production & distribution cost, capacity utilisation, volume of production, investment, employment, sales volume and cost of shipment) was estimated based on the responses of local manufacturers, who felt the containment challenges in the course of production.

The director-general hinted that in Q4’21, production and distribution costs increased by 0.4 percentage point from 20.0 per cent recorded in the third quarter. However, the MAN boss noted that the marginal increase in the period suggested that production and distribution cost were beginning to stabilise following the easing up of COVID-19. in addition, he stated that capacity utilisation fell further by two percentage points also in the Q4’21 from 3.0 decline recorded in the third quarter of the year. Speaking further, Ajayi-Kadir stressed that the volume of production declined further by 1.7 percentage points in the fourth quarter of last year from 4.0 per cent decline recorded in the preceding quarter.

However, on the country’s manufacturing investment, he emphasised that it dipped further by 0.2 percentage points in Q4 from 4.0 per cent decline recorded in the preceding quarter. 15 per cent decline recorded in the second quarter of 2021. He disclosed that employment declined further by 6.0 percentage point in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 5.0 per cent decline recorded in the third quarter of the last year. For sales volume, the MAN helmsman explained it increased by 7.3 percentage points in the fourth quarter of 2021 from seven per cent decline recorded in the preceding quarter.

On the cost of shipping, he said it increased further by 4.5 percentage points in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 29 per cent recorded in the third quarter of last year. Speaking further on the country’s operating environment for Q4’21, Ajayi-Kadir hinted that the perspectives of many local manufacturers on the state of country’s manufacturing operating environment revealed mixed grill performance, encouraging but slow positive growth, over regulated, high cost and manufacturing unfriendly environment. On the high side, the MAN boss affirmed gradual reduction in inventory of unsold goods, improvement in local sourcing of raw materials and patronage of made in Nigeria goods. On the low side, he confirmed that issues of multiple and duplication of regulation, which often find expression in excessive drive for tax revenue instead of widening the tax net, unfriendly tax practices of government agencies, poor access to the national ports leading to high cost of clearing cargo and transporting goods were seriously impeding the performance of the manufacturing sector.

 

