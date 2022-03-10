Business

MAN admits Nigeria yet to benefit from $3trn AGOA pact

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has admitted that Nigeria is yet to benefit from the $3 trillion African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) programme. It linked it to nefarious activities in the country’s informal market, which is denying the showcasing of most of Made-in-Nigeria products by local manufacturers in major United States’ shopping malls, supermarkets and stores. MAN hierarchy’s admission has confirmed and vindicated New Telegraph’s report on missing Made-in-Nigeria products in U.S shopping malls, supermarkets and stores after 20 years of AGOA.

President of MAN, Mansur Ahmed, an engineer, told New Telegraph in Lagos that AGOA could be 20 years on, but that Nigerian manufacturers started late in keying into the U.S. trade pact, compared to other African countries. He said this brought major setbacks to the progress and successful penetration of made in Nigerian products into the United States. According to him, lack of cooperation among Nigerian exporters and manufacturers is one of the evidences stalling easy passage of Made-in-Nigeria goods abroad amidst standardisation, packaging, forex and other challenges facing the country’s non-oil exports.

To him, this has given room to illegal smuggling of some Made-in-Nigeria goods via uncoordinated informal market, which has caused the country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) fortunes in terms of foreign exchange earnings. Talking about the country’s textile industry, which is supposed to be the front runner to capitalising of U.S AGOA, he stated that there was lack of cooperation among the different sub-sectors in terms of value chain links in accessing the market. To him, the inability to achieve closeness and unity among cotton growers, textiles and garments, ginnery operators, not only gave room to nefarious activities in the informal market, but also the inability to see made in Nigeria goods in the United States shopping mails and others.

The MAN president said: “I have two responses; yes, we did not respond to AGOA in time. As at the time when it was introduced, other nations took advantage of it. “However, you know Nigeria is a large economy. Sometimes it will take time to respond to changes and so on.” Continuing, he said: “But I had a meeting with the cotton, textile and garment industry and what we have agreed is we need to first of all go back to the drawing board on what we need to do on AGOA.

“What had happened before is that the different links in the value chain, the cotton people, the textile people and the garment people didn’t worked together for the interest of the economy. “The cotton people are producing textile while the garment people are more concerns with importation. So, we have agreed that we are going to sit down and work out a process where each industry will have a role to play in overall improvement in that sector, so that the cotton, the ginners, the textile manufacturers, the garment and apparel industry will have a link. It is only when they work together that we can see an improvement in the whole sector’s value chain.

“For instance, CBN introduced a CTG (Cotton, Textile and Garments) intervention fund to the cotton growers but because that intervention fund was not extended to the ginners, the cotton was grown but there was no where to go since the ginners who are meant to purchased it rejected it. “So, these are the sort of issues we are looking at. Our hope, as manufacturers, is that we will continue to lean our support to each sector, so as to improved the links value chain.” The renowned industrialist added: “We will identify what is supposed to be done so that each link attains progress and I believe that if we do this and put our house in order and these sectors too are ready to work in cooperation together, we should be able to benefit more from AGOA.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

