MAN: Agitating for accelerated real sector recovery

With everything in the country’s economy going south and profoundly affecting manufacturing, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged the Federal Government to accelerate the process of recovery in order to revitalise the the real sector, TAIWO HASSAN reports

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in its GDP Q2’22 released, showed that the manufacturing sector grew by three per cent in the second quarter. The report indicated that capacity utilisation was still weak and manufacturers still grappling with forex and structural issues constraining their productivity. Emphatically, all of these need to be addressed with appropriate government policies in place.

Non-oil sector’s contribution

Across all sectors, there are issues around the high energy cost, currency depreciation, soaring inflation, weak purchasing power, forex scarcity and problems of decayed infrastructure. Even though the non-oil sector contributed 93 per cent of the GDP in the period under review, weak productivity remains an issue. Indeed, the manufacturing sector has been performing well in this economy, except that they (manufacturers) need a conducive environment to thrive. In any country’s economy, the manufacturing sector is the live wire and mainstay. But only that in Nigerian context, its manufacturing sector is bedeviled with lots of challenges that are not allowing its contribution to Nigeria’s GDP to show for it. The manufacturers are trying their best, only that they are appealing to government to create a conducive environment for them to operate and thrive.

Inherent challenges in manufacturing sector

Nevertheless, there are challenges confronting the sector today in Nigeria, among which is supply chain disruption. For the foreseeable future, supply chain disruptions are among the biggest challenges impacting the manufacturing sector. Others include shortage of experienced engineers, worker safety, emerging technologies & cybersecurity, capacity constraints, non-existent of power, inadequate funding, insecurity, poor infrastructures, irregular taxes and unstable government policy and unaffordable credit.

MAN’s stance

In light of the gravity of the precarious situation, MAN hierarchy is putting pressure on the Federal Government to accelerate the process of recovery in the economy so as to revitalise the country’s real sector. MAN posited that the macroeconomic challenges in the country had trickled down manufacturers’ expectations and this signifies looming danger this year. The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, told New Telegraph in Lagos that the association was urging the Federal Government, as a matter of urgency, address the mitigating headwinds in the country’s economy.

Ajayi-Kadir stated that government also should continue to support manufacturing to accelerate the process of recovery aftermath of COVID-19 and previous bouts of recession to avert the complete shutdown of factories nationwide. He said: “Government should, as a matter of priority, continue to support manufacturing to accelerate the process of recovery from the aftermath of COVID-19 and previous bouts of recession to avert the complete shutdown of factories nationwide with multiplier effect on the employment.”

According to him, there is also need to grant concessional forex allocation at the official rate to manufacturers for importation of productive inputs that are not locally available. FX crisis Speaking on the effects of the acute FX shortage, he noted that output have declined significantly in many industries because of the challenges of accessing raw materials due to the scarcity of foreign exchange. According to him, Many players in the economy now resort to the patronage of the parallel market at very prohibitive cost, as very little access exist on the official window.

“The sharp depreciation of the exchange rate, which is over 300 per cent, has worsened profitability. The capacity to retain employment and the capacity to create new jobs have been greatly endangered because of the foreign exchange crisis.” He continued: “The dysfunctional foreign exchange policy has negatively impacted foreign direct investment, foreign portfolio investment as well as other capital inflows into the country. “The multiple exchange rates and the huge parallel market premium in the forex market remain major downside risks to investment growth and attraction of foreign capital into the economy. “This has continued to weaken the supply side of the foreign exchange market. The inability of foreign investors to repatriate their profits and dividends as well as incomes have created considerable perception, reputational and country risk issues for the Nigerian economy. “All of these have been responsible for the sharp decline in the capital importation in recent years.”

Inflation rate on real sector

While evaluating the impacts of inflation on the manufacturing sector in Q2, the MAN DG said for manufacturers, input prices had spiked. Items such as diesel, which most firms depend on to power their factories, have continued to rise in price causing an unbearable cost of production which also translates to higher consumer prices. To him, Nigeria’s energy crisis is worsened by the poor supply of electricity and a bumpy road to renewable energy deployment. She, however, advised that there was need for a good mix of both fiscal and monetary policies to tackle the core drivers of the inflation scourge in Nigeria.

Targeted financing

The economic expert stated that there should be targeted financing for critical sectors like agriculture, food processing, aviation fuels, transport, and forex availability for manufacturing inputs. According to him, “it is obvious that government’s intervention so far has not impacted the inflationary pressures that keep rising. “Without concrete and quick steps to intervene, the rising tide of inflation rate may continue into the end of the year. “A major worry is about the inflation scourge constraining production, causing job losses and courting an imminent recession.” He, however, added that inflation rate may ease in the near term driven by constrained consumer demand, harvests maturing in third quarter and the resumption of wheat exports from Ukraine to Africa.

Last line

With the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari running against time on tenure expiration, some manufacturers are apprehensive that fixing the challenges in the sector will be a huge task for the government following its lackadaisical approaches to issue based problems

