Arts & Entertainments

Man allegedly hits lady in a taxi for refusing to tell him her

A lady has taken to Twitter to narrate how a man in a taxi hit her friend for refusing to tell him her name. The lady identified as Stella with the Twitter handle, @stellaachonye, took to the microblogging platform to show the face of a lady who’s bleeding profusely on the face.

She addressed the lady as her friend as she narrates the ugly incident. According to her, trouble began when a young man approached her friend to woo her. According to her, the event occurred in a taxi on Thursday as the man tried initiating a conversation with her, but she didn’t oblige. Neither did she disclose her name to this man.

Angered by this, the young man hit her on her face until she bled. In the video circulating, the man was seen bragging about his “hot” girlfriend after assaulting the said lady. He further called her ugly and reprimanded her for feeling too proud. Stella further reported that the young man has been arrested and is presently spending time at the Ozuoba police station in Port Harcourt.

