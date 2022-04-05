Man allegedly kills wife, brother in-law

….he planned to sell her property

Mrs. Chinyere Ogudoro and her younger brother have allegedly been burnt todeathbyherhusband, Benjamin Ogudoro with the motive to sell the house she built while she was in Scotland.

The incident occurred on April 1, 2022 at their apartment in Oteyi community, in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State. Itwaslearntthatthe46-year-old woman had just returned from Scotland same day she was set ablaze alongside his brother.

She was said to have died on the spot, while the brother died on the way to the hospital. Our correspondent also gathered that Chinyere who was said to have relocated to Scotland four years ago, returned to Nigeria when she got wind of her husband’s plan to sell the house she built while she was in Scotland.

NewTelegraph wasreliablyinformed that after allegedly setting the duo on fire, the suspect placed a call to one of her sisters alerting her that their house was on fire, but that he managed to escape while his wife and her brother were trapped.

When the lady’s younger brother was being rushed to the hospital however, he was able to reveal what transpired, but passed on shortly after he got to the hospital.

He managed to explain that, “I went to pick my sister from the MurtalaMohammedInternational Airport when she returned. We came in late, banging on the door. Wehadalittlemisunderstanding as he accused me of locking him outside. I told him I didn’t bolt the door, that I only used the key lock and that besides, he could have opened it since he had his own keys with him.

“He keptshouting that I locked him out. He insulted me and my sister, butwekeptquiet, heleftthe room, onlyto return when we had fallen asleep. He poured petrol on us, lit a match and went out.

“We were burning, but I was able to escape, but couldn’t save my sister. I was fortunate enough to survive.”

Unfortunately, he could not withstand the degree of burns. The charred remains of Chinyere, were evacuated by a team of policemen from Trade Fair division, who were alerted byprivateguardsfromOteyicommunity.”

A Police sources hinted that fleeing Ogudoro had been arrested. Confirming the story, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the suspect had been arrested.

