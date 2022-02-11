News

Man allegedly raped woman during NJ-to-London flight

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A British man allegedly raped a woman during an overnight United Airlines flight from New Jersey to London, police said.

The 40-year-old woman told cabin crew she was sexually assaulted while in business class as other passengers were sleeping on the Jan. 31 flight from Newark to Heathrow Airport, 7News reported.

“Police at Heathrow Airport were alerted to an incident on an inbound flight,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson told the station. “Officers met the aircraft on arrival and arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of rape.”

The accused man was later released from custody pending further investigation. He had been seated in a separate row from the woman, who relayed the incident to crew members before they alerted cops prior to landing, 7News reported.

A message seeking comment from United Airlines was not immediately returned early Wednesday.

Cops at Heathrow conducted a forensic search of the luxury cabin after the man was taken into custody. Investigators also took a scan of his fingerprints and a DNA sample, the Sun reported.

The woman, a fellow Brit, was taken to a rape counseling facility, where she was interviewed by cops about the harrowing in-flight attack.

The man and woman were apparently strangers, but had been chatting and drinking together earlier in a lounge area, a source told the Sun.

“The woman said she was raped by the passenger during the flight while others were asleep,” the source said. “She was distraught and reported it to cabin staff who radioed ahead to police, who were waiting as the plane came in to land.”

Passengers on the business class flight paid roughly $4,000 for the trip, according to the Sun.

The woman was “very distressed” after the alleged attack, the source told the newspaper.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Obi declares support for Okonjo-Iweala’s WTO candidacy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has declared his support for Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr. Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala following her nomination for the post of Director, World Trade Organisation (WTO).   In a Statement, Obi stated that Okonjo-Iweala had the knowledge, skills, exposure and experience to successfully direct the affairs of the organization. […]
News

I regret not being a U.S. citizen, says Chimamanda Adichie

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie, has expressed regret for not choosing to be an American citizen when the opportunity presented itself. She lamented that being a Nigerian appears too frustrating for her, giving the myriad of problems facing the nation. The award-winning author of ‘Purple Hibiscus’ (2003), ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ (2006), and ‘Americanah’ (2013), […]
News

Ondo doctors on strike over assault on member

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

Resident doctors in the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Ondo, Ondo State, yesterday began a two-day warning strike in protest against the alleged attack on one of them. A doctor was allegedly beaten up by the son of a patient while on duty at the Accident and Emergency Department of the hospital in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica