Metro & Crime

Man allegedly rapes lady he met on Facebook, threatens to release nude picture

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 25-year-old man, Ebenezer Adeshina for the alleged rape and blackmail of a 16-year-old girl. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists  Abeokuta yesterday said, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Owode Egbado divisional headquarters by the victim, who reported that she met the suspect on Facebook sometime in 2021. Oyeyemi said, the lady told police that, she had been chatting with the suspect before her phone got spoilt. She said there was a break in communication after the phone was damaged, but the young man called her with a promise to pay for the phone’s repair. According to her, the suspect asked her to come to his house to collect N3,000 for the phone’s repair. The lady said, the suspect at his residence offered her a drink laced sedative drug, which she took and later became unconscious. She added that the suspect later raped her and took her nude picture. “On getting there, the suspect offered her a drink which she took unknown to her that the drink has been laced with a sedative drug. “Immediately she took the  drink, she became unconscious and the suspect used the opportunity to have unlawful carnal knowledge of her against her wish. After having sex with her in the state of unconsciousness, the suspect took her nude pictures and started threatening to upload the pictures on social media if she didn’t pay him the sum of fifty thousand naira,” the victim reportedly told police. Following the report, Oyeyemi said, the DPO Owode Egbado division, CSP Muhammad Baba, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect. He said the suspect was eventually apprehended and he has confessed to the commission of the crime. Oyeyemi quoted the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, to have ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal Investigation and Intelligence department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

 

Metro & Crime

Police arrest 35-year-old man for raping 11-year-old wife’s cousin

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun state have arrested a 35-year-old man, Idowu Shittu for allegedly having unlawful sexual intercourse with the 11-year-old cousin of his wife (name withheld). The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Sunday, said the suspect was arrested in Ifo Local […]
Metro & Crime

SOKAPU: Gunmen holding 65 southern Kaduna people asking for N350m ransom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Six days after 65 Adara natives were abducted from Libere Gida, Kallah Ward in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, their abductors have demanded N350million ransom for their release. According to the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), the kidnappers have been in touch with the community asking for ransom. ISOKAPU had reported that 10 […]
Metro & Crime

Plateau: Group endorses Osinbajo for 2023 Presidency

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

A group, under the aegis of ‘Plateau Friends of Osinbajo’, has endorsed the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to run to replace his boss come 2023. According to the group, Since his assumption of office in 2015, he has demonstrated uncommon competence, character, courage, credibility and compassion in discharging his responsibilities and duties as Chairman of […]

