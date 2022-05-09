Metro & Crime

Man allegedly rapes lady he met on Facebook, threatens to release nude picture

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 25-year-old man, Ebenezer Adeshina for the alleged rape and blackmail of a 16-year-old girl.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Monday, said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Owode Egbado divisional headquarters by the victim, who reported that she met the suspect on Facebook sometime last year.

Oyeyemi said the lady told police that she had been chatting with the suspect before her phone got spoiled.

She said there was a break in communication after the phone was damaged, but the young man called her with a promise to pay for the phone’s repair.

According to her, the suspect asked her to come to his house to collect N3, 000 to repair the phone.

The lady said, the suspect at his residence offered her a drink laced with sedative drug, which she took and later became unconscious.

She added that the suspect later raped her and took her nude pictures.

“On getting there, the suspect offered her a drink which she took unknown to her that the drink has been laced with a sedative drug.

“Immediately she took the drink, she became unconscious and the suspect used the opportunity to have unlawful carnal knowledge of her against her wish. After having sex with her in the state of unconsciousness, the suspect took her nude pictures and started threatening to upload the pictures on social media if she didn’t pay him N50, 000,” the victim reportedly told police.

Following the report, Oyeyemi said, the DPO Owode Egbado Division, CSP Muhammad Baba, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect.

 

