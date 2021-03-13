News

Man alleges he exchanged his manhood for money

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A viral video footage has captured the moment a man crying bitterly and helplessly after a lady turned down his marriage proposal. The man could be seen in the video on his knees begging and pleading with the lady to accept his proposal, but the lady whose mind seems to be already made up refused adamantly. After much pleadings fell on deaf ears, people had to intervene in the matter, as they helped the embittered man up. The man who refused to be consoled continued to cry bitterly and he eventually disclosed that he had exchanged his manhood for money in a bid to satisfy the said lady and meet her demands. His revelation visibly had people who had been consoling him in shock.

Our Reporters

News

Miyetti Allah to Ndigbo: You’re our good host

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Miyetti Allah to Ndigbo: You’re our good host ENUGU The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), South East zone, has described the people of the South-East as good hosts even as it pledged to lend its activities towards the maintenance of a peaceful coexistence in the area.   MACBAN said it would not […]
News Top Stories

APC protests Abia LG’s poll’s result, says ABSIEC compromised

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday faulted result of council election conducted by the state’s Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) on 18th December, 2020, describing it as a charade.   APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Comrade Benedict Godson, accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of using ASIEC’s chairman, Prof. Mkpa Agu […]
News

Domestic violence: Enugu CSOs want full implementation of VAPP law

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Civil Society Organisations, (CSOs) in Enugu State have demanded proper implementation of Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law across the country. The CSOs made the demand in Enugu yesterday during a peaceful protest against incessant sexual abuse at the Government House and the state’s House of Assembly. The CSOs that participated in the peaceful protest […]

