Man alleges he exchanged his manhood for money

A viral video footage has captured the moment a man crying bitterly and helplessly after a lady turned down his marriage proposal. The man could be seen in the video on his knees begging and pleading with the lady to accept his proposal, but the lady whose mind seems to be already made up refused adamantly. After much pleadings fell on deaf ears, people had to intervene in the matter, as they helped the embittered man up. The man who refused to be consoled continued to cry bitterly and he eventually disclosed that he had exchanged his manhood for money in a bid to satisfy the said lady and meet her demands. His revelation visibly had people who had been consoling him in shock.
