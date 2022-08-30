Man arraigned for alleged threat to life

A 30-year-old man, Nureni Musa, yesterday appeared before an Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, over alleged threat to life of one Pastor Johnson Faronbi and his siblings

The defendant is standing trial on a five-count of assault, breach of peace, unlawful damage and threat to life. He, however, pleaded not guilty. Police prosecutor, Inspector Lamidi Rasaki had told the court that the defendant forcefully entered the landed farm property belonging to Faronbi’s family represented by their children Pastor Johnson, Mrs Victoria, Mrs Adebayo Faronbi, and others.

Rasaki further explained that the defendant threatened Faronbi’s family with dangerous weapons such as cutlass and charms right after he unlawfully damaged Kolanut and other economic trees valued yet unknown. According to the Prosecutor, the accused offences is contrary to sec- tion 2 (1&2) and punishable under sections 3&4 of State of Osun forceful entry and illegal occupation of landed properties (prohibition) laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2019 and Sections 451, 86 and 133 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002 respectively.

The defence Counsel, Omotayo Adebowale, applied for the bail of the accused in the most liberal term. However, the police prosecutor objected to the bail on the ground that the suspect might jump bail if granted because he had earlier refused to return to the police after granting him administrative bail before he was finally nabbed in Iragbiji.

Omotayo stood his ground, arguing that the court’s objection to grant bail to his defendant will amount to disregarding the intent of the constitution and that the case in question was a bailable one. Presiding Magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara granted the accused bail in the sum of one million naira and two sureties in the like some. He, thereafter, adjourned the case till October 3, 2022 for mention.

