Metro & Crime

Man arraigned for alleged threat to life

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

A 30-year-old man, Nureni Musa, yesterday appeared before an Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, over alleged threat to life of one Pastor Johnson Faronbi and his siblings

The defendant is standing trial on a five-count of assault, breach of peace, unlawful damage and threat to life. He, however, pleaded not guilty. Police prosecutor, Inspector Lamidi Rasaki had told the court that the defendant forcefully entered the landed farm property belonging to Faronbi’s family represented by their children Pastor Johnson, Mrs Victoria, Mrs Adebayo Faronbi, and others.

Rasaki further explained that the defendant threatened Faronbi’s family with dangerous weapons such as cutlass and charms right after he unlawfully damaged Kolanut and other economic trees valued yet unknown. According to the Prosecutor, the accused offences is contrary to sec-  tion 2 (1&2) and punishable under sections 3&4 of State of Osun forceful entry and illegal occupation of landed properties (prohibition) laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2019 and Sections 451, 86 and 133 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002 respectively.

The defence Counsel, Omotayo Adebowale, applied for the bail of the accused in the most liberal term. However, the police prosecutor objected to the bail on the ground that the suspect might jump bail if granted because he had earlier refused to return to the police after granting him administrative bail before he was finally nabbed in Iragbiji.

 

Omotayo stood his ground, arguing that the court’s objection to grant bail to his defendant will amount to disregarding the intent of the constitution and that the case in question was a bailable one. Presiding Magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara granted the accused bail in the sum of one million naira and two sureties in the like some. He, thereafter, adjourned the case till October 3, 2022 for mention.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man held with four human skulls

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 55-yearold man, Yesiru Salisu, with four human skulls, two human hands and three jaws. The suspect was arrested on Monday at Ago-Iwoye in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest to journalists in Abeokuta […]
Metro & Crime

MKO Abiola’s family slams journalist, Hundeyin, for associating him with drugs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The family of the late Chief MKO Abiola has flayed a journalist, David Hundeyin, for peddling rumour that the June 12 hero was involved in drugs. Hundeyin had authored an article titled: “Bola Ahmed Tinubu: From Drug Lord To Presidential Candidate” where he alleged that Abiola traded in hard drugs when he was alive. However, […]
Metro & Crime

MACBAN: Our members not involved in latest Plateau killing

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter Again, the Plateau branch of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has debunked claims that some of its members may have been responsible for the latest killing of at least four persons, including a crown prince in Wereng village in Riyom Local Government Area of the state. This is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica